24 Galleon Street

Fabulous Secluded Marina del Rey Beach House - Don't just go to the beach, live there! Less than a block from the sand and the waves, this Marina del Rey beauty combines the quintessential So Cal beach lifestyle with a quiet neighborhood that's just far enough away from the congestion of Santa Monica and Venice that you'll actually be able to relax! Don't worry about beach parking - you'll have a two car garage! If you'd rather get your Zen on, chill out in the calm, lush, private front yard. Inside the house you'll have plenty of room to live and plenty of storage to store your bikes and surfboards! New carpet, new washer and dryer, and new microwave!



*This property is non-furnished



*Please do not disturb current occupant.



(RLNE3333175)