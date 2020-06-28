All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 24 Galleon Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
24 Galleon Street
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

24 Galleon Street

24 Galleon Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

24 Galleon Street, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
microwave
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous Secluded Marina del Rey Beach House - Don't just go to the beach, live there! Less than a block from the sand and the waves, this Marina del Rey beauty combines the quintessential So Cal beach lifestyle with a quiet neighborhood that's just far enough away from the congestion of Santa Monica and Venice that you'll actually be able to relax! Don't worry about beach parking - you'll have a two car garage! If you'd rather get your Zen on, chill out in the calm, lush, private front yard. Inside the house you'll have plenty of room to live and plenty of storage to store your bikes and surfboards! New carpet, new washer and dryer, and new microwave!

*This property is non-furnished

*Please do not disturb current occupant.

(RLNE3333175)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Galleon Street have any available units?
24 Galleon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 24 Galleon Street have?
Some of 24 Galleon Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Galleon Street currently offering any rent specials?
24 Galleon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Galleon Street pet-friendly?
No, 24 Galleon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 24 Galleon Street offer parking?
Yes, 24 Galleon Street offers parking.
Does 24 Galleon Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24 Galleon Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Galleon Street have a pool?
No, 24 Galleon Street does not have a pool.
Does 24 Galleon Street have accessible units?
No, 24 Galleon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Galleon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 Galleon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Move Cross Country
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

719 N. Heliotrope
719 North Heliotrope Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90029
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Circa LA
1200 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Sutton Place
1616 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
8742 Orion
8742 Orion Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91343
Windsor at Hancock Park
445 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Townhomes on Emerson
8600 Emerson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Silverlake Towers
3408 West Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College