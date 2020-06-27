All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2399 Mount Olympus Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2399 Mount Olympus Dr
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

2399 Mount Olympus Dr

2399 Mount Olympus Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2399 Mount Olympus Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
2399 Mount Olympus - Property Id: 200063

Perched high atop Mount Olympus and mere minutes from the Sunset Strip and Beverly Hills you will feel equally at home relaxing or entertaining in this magnificent modern marvel. Drink in spectacular views from the magnificent pool, spa, and deck or from the open-plan living spaces through the room-width retractable glass wall. Fully-furnished and impeccably decorated, this 5,000 square foot home features 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, and 2 powder rooms. The chef-quality kitchen includes state-of-the-art appliances and an expansive island. Tasteful applications of natural stone and wood throughout complete this one-of-a-kind hillside retreat.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/200063
Property Id 200063

(RLNE5648452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2399 Mount Olympus Dr have any available units?
2399 Mount Olympus Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2399 Mount Olympus Dr have?
Some of 2399 Mount Olympus Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2399 Mount Olympus Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2399 Mount Olympus Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2399 Mount Olympus Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2399 Mount Olympus Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2399 Mount Olympus Dr offer parking?
No, 2399 Mount Olympus Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2399 Mount Olympus Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2399 Mount Olympus Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2399 Mount Olympus Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2399 Mount Olympus Dr has a pool.
Does 2399 Mount Olympus Dr have accessible units?
No, 2399 Mount Olympus Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2399 Mount Olympus Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2399 Mount Olympus Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mar Vista Lofts
3992 S Inglewood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90056
Artisan on 2nd
601 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Villas at Park La Brea Apartments
5555 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90036
NoVa Townhomes
8761 De Soto Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
6434-38 Shirley Ave
6434 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Alder
19401 Parthenia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
5217 Virginia Avenue
5217 Virginia Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Avalon Venice On Rose
512 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90291

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College