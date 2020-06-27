2399 Mount Olympus Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly pool hot tub

2399 Mount Olympus - Property Id: 200063



Perched high atop Mount Olympus and mere minutes from the Sunset Strip and Beverly Hills you will feel equally at home relaxing or entertaining in this magnificent modern marvel. Drink in spectacular views from the magnificent pool, spa, and deck or from the open-plan living spaces through the room-width retractable glass wall. Fully-furnished and impeccably decorated, this 5,000 square foot home features 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, and 2 powder rooms. The chef-quality kitchen includes state-of-the-art appliances and an expansive island. Tasteful applications of natural stone and wood throughout complete this one-of-a-kind hillside retreat.

