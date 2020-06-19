23839 Oxnard Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

welcome to this charming traditional home in Woodlan Hills, double doors entry, you are greeted by large open living spaces, includes a living room with sliding glass doors. a dual sided brick fireplace splits the living and dining room, which has a real wood floors, the kitchen has Carrera marble counter top and backsplash, farm sink, double oven, dish washer, refrigerator,gas,breackfast room.The master bathroom completely remodeled, There are two additional bedrooms with mirrored closets and ceiling fans.large laundry room that includes washer and dryer, the backyard has a large lawn and is landscaped with trees for privacy.VERY GOOD SCHOOLS DISTRICT.