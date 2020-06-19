All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
23839 Oxnard Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

23839 Oxnard Street

23839 W Oxnard St · No Longer Available
Location

23839 W Oxnard St, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
welcome to this charming traditional home in Woodlan Hills, double doors entry, you are greeted by large open living spaces, includes a living room with sliding glass doors. a dual sided brick fireplace splits the living and dining room, which has a real wood floors, the kitchen has Carrera marble counter top and backsplash, farm sink, double oven, dish washer, refrigerator,gas,breackfast room.The master bathroom completely remodeled, There are two additional bedrooms with mirrored closets and ceiling fans.large laundry room that includes washer and dryer, the backyard has a large lawn and is landscaped with trees for privacy.VERY GOOD SCHOOLS DISTRICT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23839 Oxnard Street have any available units?
23839 Oxnard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 23839 Oxnard Street have?
Some of 23839 Oxnard Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23839 Oxnard Street currently offering any rent specials?
23839 Oxnard Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23839 Oxnard Street pet-friendly?
No, 23839 Oxnard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 23839 Oxnard Street offer parking?
No, 23839 Oxnard Street does not offer parking.
Does 23839 Oxnard Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23839 Oxnard Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23839 Oxnard Street have a pool?
No, 23839 Oxnard Street does not have a pool.
Does 23839 Oxnard Street have accessible units?
No, 23839 Oxnard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23839 Oxnard Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23839 Oxnard Street has units with dishwashers.
