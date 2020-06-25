2371 BUCKINGHAM Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room tennis court

The crown jewel of the Bel Air Crest Canyon Homes, this recently remodeled 3 bedroom, 3-1/2 bath home in prestigious Bel Air Crest will take your breath away. High-end contemporary finishes abound, including stylish and clean-lined kitchen with center island, pantry and adjacent family room with wet bar. Striking baths, media room (could be used as 4th bedroom), wide-plank floors, high ceilings and French doors to nicely landscaped yard with in-ground spa and built-in BBQ. Bel Air Crest is a 24-hour gate guarded community with clubhouse, pool, gym, tennis courts, basketball courts, children's playground and a 9-hole pitch and putt golf course.