Last updated July 24 2019 at 7:13 AM

2371 BUCKINGHAM Lane

2371 Buckingham Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2371 Buckingham Lane, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
The crown jewel of the Bel Air Crest Canyon Homes, this recently remodeled 3 bedroom, 3-1/2 bath home in prestigious Bel Air Crest will take your breath away. High-end contemporary finishes abound, including stylish and clean-lined kitchen with center island, pantry and adjacent family room with wet bar. Striking baths, media room (could be used as 4th bedroom), wide-plank floors, high ceilings and French doors to nicely landscaped yard with in-ground spa and built-in BBQ. Bel Air Crest is a 24-hour gate guarded community with clubhouse, pool, gym, tennis courts, basketball courts, children's playground and a 9-hole pitch and putt golf course.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2371 BUCKINGHAM Lane have any available units?
2371 BUCKINGHAM Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2371 BUCKINGHAM Lane have?
Some of 2371 BUCKINGHAM Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2371 BUCKINGHAM Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2371 BUCKINGHAM Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2371 BUCKINGHAM Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2371 BUCKINGHAM Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2371 BUCKINGHAM Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2371 BUCKINGHAM Lane offers parking.
Does 2371 BUCKINGHAM Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2371 BUCKINGHAM Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2371 BUCKINGHAM Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2371 BUCKINGHAM Lane has a pool.
Does 2371 BUCKINGHAM Lane have accessible units?
No, 2371 BUCKINGHAM Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2371 BUCKINGHAM Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2371 BUCKINGHAM Lane has units with dishwashers.
