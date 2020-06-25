2371 BUCKINGHAM Lane

Amenities
The crown jewel of the Bel Air Crest Canyon Homes, this recently remodeled 3 bedroom, 3-1/2 bath home in prestigious Bel Air Crest will take your breath away. High-end contemporary finishes abound, including stylish and clean-lined kitchen with center island, pantry and adjacent family room with wet bar. Striking baths, media room (could be used as 4th bedroom), wide-plank floors, high ceilings and French doors to nicely landscaped yard with in-ground spa and built-in BBQ. Bel Air Crest is a 24-hour gate guarded community with clubhouse, pool, gym, tennis courts, basketball courts, children's playground and a 9-hole pitch and putt golf course.