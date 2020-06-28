23708 Kittridge St..

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room

RECENTLY UPGRADED WEST HILLS HOME! - This lovely property was recently updated and is in a wonderful location. Situated in the prestigious El Camino school district in the finest section of West Hills, this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is over 1,400 square feet and has all new quartz countertops in the kitchen, new flooring, as well as brand new stainless steel appliances. Property also has brand new central air/heat, updated bathrooms, washer/dryer hook-ups, and a very large fenced in backyard with endless potential.



The home is centrally located and near Platt Village as well as adjacent to Warner Center and the brand new "The Village at Westfield Topanga", sporting the finest in dining and shopping. A short distance to shopping, great restaurants for dining, movie theaters and the 101 freeway. This wonderful home will not last long!



