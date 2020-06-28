All apartments in Los Angeles
23708 Kittridge St.
Last updated March 15 2020 at 11:12 AM

23708 Kittridge St.

23708 Kittridge Street · No Longer Available
Location

23708 Kittridge Street, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
RECENTLY UPGRADED WEST HILLS HOME! - This lovely property was recently updated and is in a wonderful location. Situated in the prestigious El Camino school district in the finest section of West Hills, this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is over 1,400 square feet and has all new quartz countertops in the kitchen, new flooring, as well as brand new stainless steel appliances. Property also has brand new central air/heat, updated bathrooms, washer/dryer hook-ups, and a very large fenced in backyard with endless potential.

The home is centrally located and near Platt Village as well as adjacent to Warner Center and the brand new "The Village at Westfield Topanga", sporting the finest in dining and shopping. A short distance to shopping, great restaurants for dining, movie theaters and the 101 freeway. This wonderful home will not last long!

(RLNE5572933)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 23708 Kittridge St. have any available units?
23708 Kittridge St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 23708 Kittridge St. have?
Some of 23708 Kittridge St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23708 Kittridge St. currently offering any rent specials?
23708 Kittridge St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23708 Kittridge St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 23708 Kittridge St. is pet friendly.
Does 23708 Kittridge St. offer parking?
Yes, 23708 Kittridge St. offers parking.
Does 23708 Kittridge St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23708 Kittridge St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23708 Kittridge St. have a pool?
No, 23708 Kittridge St. does not have a pool.
Does 23708 Kittridge St. have accessible units?
No, 23708 Kittridge St. does not have accessible units.
Does 23708 Kittridge St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23708 Kittridge St. has units with dishwashers.

