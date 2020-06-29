23632 Vanowen Street

Amenities

Located in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in West Hills, in the El Camino Real High School District! Brand new paint interior and exterior, featuring 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Carpet floors throughout, large living room, upgraded kitchen, big backyard for entertainers. The home also features an attached 2 car garage. The home conveniently located near finest dining & shopping, just minutes to the beach & PCH, easy freeway access, walking distance to highly desirable award-winning schools, all recently ranked among the highest schools in the nation! This is a must see home!