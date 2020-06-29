All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 17 2019 at 1:56 PM

23632 Vanowen Street

23632 Vanowen Street · No Longer Available
Location

23632 Vanowen Street, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Located in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in West Hills, in the El Camino Real High School District! Brand new paint interior and exterior, featuring 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Carpet floors throughout, large living room, upgraded kitchen, big backyard for entertainers. The home also features an attached 2 car garage. The home conveniently located near finest dining & shopping, just minutes to the beach & PCH, easy freeway access, walking distance to highly desirable award-winning schools, all recently ranked among the highest schools in the nation! This is a must see home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23632 Vanowen Street have any available units?
23632 Vanowen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 23632 Vanowen Street currently offering any rent specials?
23632 Vanowen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23632 Vanowen Street pet-friendly?
No, 23632 Vanowen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 23632 Vanowen Street offer parking?
Yes, 23632 Vanowen Street offers parking.
Does 23632 Vanowen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23632 Vanowen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23632 Vanowen Street have a pool?
No, 23632 Vanowen Street does not have a pool.
Does 23632 Vanowen Street have accessible units?
No, 23632 Vanowen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23632 Vanowen Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 23632 Vanowen Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23632 Vanowen Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 23632 Vanowen Street does not have units with air conditioning.
