Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2343 Fox Hills Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2343 Fox Hills Dr
2343 Fox Hills Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2343 Fox Hills Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Century City
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1e7e0e0015 ----
Flooring: Hardwood, Tile
Rent Sqft: $3.15
Roof Type: Other
Exterior Material: Other
Floor Size: 1,000 sqft
Lot: Neighborhood, WaterSource \\ Public
Unit Floor: 3
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2343 Fox Hills Dr have any available units?
2343 Fox Hills Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 2343 Fox Hills Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2343 Fox Hills Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2343 Fox Hills Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2343 Fox Hills Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 2343 Fox Hills Dr offer parking?
No, 2343 Fox Hills Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2343 Fox Hills Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2343 Fox Hills Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2343 Fox Hills Dr have a pool?
No, 2343 Fox Hills Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2343 Fox Hills Dr have accessible units?
No, 2343 Fox Hills Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2343 Fox Hills Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2343 Fox Hills Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2343 Fox Hills Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2343 Fox Hills Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
