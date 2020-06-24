All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
2343 Fox Hills Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2343 Fox Hills Dr

2343 Fox Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2343 Fox Hills Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Century City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1e7e0e0015 ----

Flooring: Hardwood, Tile
Rent Sqft: $3.15
Roof Type: Other
Exterior Material: Other
Floor Size: 1,000 sqft
Lot: Neighborhood, WaterSource \\ Public
Unit Floor: 3

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2343 Fox Hills Dr have any available units?
2343 Fox Hills Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 2343 Fox Hills Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2343 Fox Hills Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2343 Fox Hills Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2343 Fox Hills Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2343 Fox Hills Dr offer parking?
No, 2343 Fox Hills Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2343 Fox Hills Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2343 Fox Hills Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2343 Fox Hills Dr have a pool?
No, 2343 Fox Hills Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2343 Fox Hills Dr have accessible units?
No, 2343 Fox Hills Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2343 Fox Hills Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2343 Fox Hills Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2343 Fox Hills Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2343 Fox Hills Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
