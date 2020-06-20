23401 Schoolcraft st

Amenities
Just Remodeled West Hills - Property Id: 283131
3 bedroom 2 bath w/large yard- new windows and roof,new stain-steel appliances, new paint in and out, new floor, new lawns (being installed), etc., Expanded sliding doors and windows; Marble fireplace;large covered patio serves as additional dining/living space. Plenty of closets, including large walk-in closet. Bonus room with window Laundry/Pantry room with separate door to backyard.
Spacious front yard, huge private back yard with a view of Castle Peak, very useful sideyard. The house sits on a curvy quiet street with big old trees.
Walking distance or 3 min drive to trails, waterfalls and mountains, to Calabasas Commons, shopping areas. 20 min to beach. Best schools, such as Welby Way Elementary winner of many academic decathlons El Camino Charter High.
Beautiful, green, family-friendly suburban region; green spaces and gorgeous views abound. Kids still play on streets safely.
88% of West Hills residents - owners, which ensures low traffic, fresh air, the upscale character
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283131
Property Id 283131
(RLNE5792025)