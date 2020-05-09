All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 2 2019

2340 Lake View Ave

2340 Lake View Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2340 Lake View Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
Classic Spanish garden oasis in the heart of Silverlake. Newly renovated 1bedroom apartment atop large studio workspace (which could also double as second bedroom). Brand new renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors, two full art deco bathrooms, washer/dryer, spacious outdoor covered patio for dining or meetings with fireplace and room for BBQ. This charming home overlooks a Lush terraced garden, spilling into a beautiful tree rich protected canyon and hiking trials below.

Water and Gardening included. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with additional $500 deposit. Street parking only.

Live in one of Los Angeles most desirable neighborhoods! Silver Lake is an eclectic enclave with a booming arts scene and one of the largest creative class communities in the country. Silver Lake has a rich diversity of some of the most avant garde Modernist architecture in North America with an abundance of classic 1930s richly detailed Spanish influenced designed homes. Close to trendy Silver Lake hot spots: Whole Foods 365, Silver Lake Wines, Ginger Grass, Silver Lake Reservoir Park and much more.

Contact Jeremy for a showing request, email is preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2340 Lake View Ave have any available units?
2340 Lake View Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2340 Lake View Ave have?
Some of 2340 Lake View Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2340 Lake View Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2340 Lake View Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2340 Lake View Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2340 Lake View Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2340 Lake View Ave offer parking?
No, 2340 Lake View Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2340 Lake View Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2340 Lake View Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2340 Lake View Ave have a pool?
No, 2340 Lake View Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2340 Lake View Ave have accessible units?
No, 2340 Lake View Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2340 Lake View Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2340 Lake View Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
