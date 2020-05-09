2340 Lake View Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Classic Spanish garden oasis in the heart of Silverlake. Newly renovated 1bedroom apartment atop large studio workspace (which could also double as second bedroom). Brand new renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors, two full art deco bathrooms, washer/dryer, spacious outdoor covered patio for dining or meetings with fireplace and room for BBQ. This charming home overlooks a Lush terraced garden, spilling into a beautiful tree rich protected canyon and hiking trials below.



Water and Gardening included. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with additional $500 deposit. Street parking only.



Live in one of Los Angeles most desirable neighborhoods! Silver Lake is an eclectic enclave with a booming arts scene and one of the largest creative class communities in the country. Silver Lake has a rich diversity of some of the most avant garde Modernist architecture in North America with an abundance of classic 1930s richly detailed Spanish influenced designed homes. Close to trendy Silver Lake hot spots: Whole Foods 365, Silver Lake Wines, Ginger Grass, Silver Lake Reservoir Park and much more.



Contact Jeremy for a showing request, email is preferred.