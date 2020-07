Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This charming and renovated home in the highly sought after Mid-City area is ready to welcome you! Modern finishes, stainless steel appliances, stacked washer/dryer, spacious living areas, as well as a private yard. Located just a short distance from the Metro Expo Line, and quick access to The 10, adding convenience to both Downtown and The West Side. Street Parking Only. Call/Text (310) 899-2097