Los Angeles, CA
2337 ABBOT KINNEY
Last updated January 30 2020 at 6:26 AM

2337 ABBOT KINNEY

2337 Abbot Kinney Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2337 Abbot Kinney Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bold yet Elegant, this stunning Venice Architectural showpiece was designed by DU Architects. This 4 level, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath luxury home has an open floor plan, polished concrete and oak flooring, and redwood ceilings. This home has an all-stainless Bosch Kitchen with custom glide system cabinetry and Ann Sacks Tiles throughout. The Master bedroom beautifully displays a Gull-wing ceiling and has an 11 ft floor to ceiling sliding door which opens to a private deck overlooking Abbot Kinney Blvd. This beautiful home is on a street to street lot, has a camera entry system, two car tandem garage and Eco-wise landscaping. It's just steps from Venice's world-class chic restaurants, stores, Erewhon market, and the beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2337 ABBOT KINNEY have any available units?
2337 ABBOT KINNEY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2337 ABBOT KINNEY have?
Some of 2337 ABBOT KINNEY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2337 ABBOT KINNEY currently offering any rent specials?
2337 ABBOT KINNEY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2337 ABBOT KINNEY pet-friendly?
No, 2337 ABBOT KINNEY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2337 ABBOT KINNEY offer parking?
Yes, 2337 ABBOT KINNEY offers parking.
Does 2337 ABBOT KINNEY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2337 ABBOT KINNEY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2337 ABBOT KINNEY have a pool?
No, 2337 ABBOT KINNEY does not have a pool.
Does 2337 ABBOT KINNEY have accessible units?
No, 2337 ABBOT KINNEY does not have accessible units.
Does 2337 ABBOT KINNEY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2337 ABBOT KINNEY has units with dishwashers.

