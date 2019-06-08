All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

2332 South BEVERLY GLEN

2332 South Beverly Glen Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2332 South Beverly Glen Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Conveniently located between prime Westwood/UCLA and Beverly Hills. This top-level three-bedroom, two-bath 2 story townhome style unit is positioned only minutes from Century City's new shops and restaurants. This bright and inviting unit includes large bedrooms with the master offering a walk-in closet. Expansive living room/dining area for entertaining. The full kitchen includes a gas stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. The unit also offers one covered tandem parking spot. This is a wonderful opportunity to live in an exceptional location for a great price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

