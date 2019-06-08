2332 South BEVERLY GLEN

Amenities

Conveniently located between prime Westwood/UCLA and Beverly Hills. This top-level three-bedroom, two-bath 2 story townhome style unit is positioned only minutes from Century City's new shops and restaurants. This bright and inviting unit includes large bedrooms with the master offering a walk-in closet. Expansive living room/dining area for entertaining. The full kitchen includes a gas stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. The unit also offers one covered tandem parking spot. This is a wonderful opportunity to live in an exceptional location for a great price.