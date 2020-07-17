23284 Hamlin Street

Amenities

Great priced home immediately available in one of the most desired neighborhoods in West Hills with award-winning schools, all recently ranked among the highest schools in the nation. This three bedroom and two bath home has new carpet throughout and over 1,400 sq. ft. of living space and a 7,500 sq. ft. lot. It has an attached two car garage. The home is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and easy freeway access.



Please call 818-414-5847 or email showings@teamluis.com to schedule a showing.