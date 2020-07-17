All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 8 2019 at 6:06 AM

23284 Hamlin Street

23284 Hamlin Street · No Longer Available
Location

23284 Hamlin Street, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great priced home immediately available in one of the most desired neighborhoods in West Hills with award-winning schools, all recently ranked among the highest schools in the nation. This three bedroom and two bath home has new carpet throughout and over 1,400 sq. ft. of living space and a 7,500 sq. ft. lot. It has an attached two car garage. The home is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and easy freeway access.

Please call 818-414-5847 or email showings@teamluis.com to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23284 Hamlin Street have any available units?
23284 Hamlin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 23284 Hamlin Street currently offering any rent specials?
23284 Hamlin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23284 Hamlin Street pet-friendly?
No, 23284 Hamlin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 23284 Hamlin Street offer parking?
Yes, 23284 Hamlin Street offers parking.
Does 23284 Hamlin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23284 Hamlin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23284 Hamlin Street have a pool?
No, 23284 Hamlin Street does not have a pool.
Does 23284 Hamlin Street have accessible units?
No, 23284 Hamlin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23284 Hamlin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 23284 Hamlin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23284 Hamlin Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 23284 Hamlin Street does not have units with air conditioning.
