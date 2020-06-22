23259 Calvert Street

Amenities

Walnut Acres single story pool home! A brand new paver stone circular driveway with new white vinyl "picket" fencing and new landscaping leads you to this 4 bedroom 4 bathroom ranch home. Inside features a large family/dining room with floor to ceiling white brick fireplace and real wood floors, center island kitchen with new stone countertops, breakfast nook, and home office that could serve as a separate living/dining room or 5th bedroom. The master bedroom features high ceilings, sliding glass door to the backyard, and its own private master bathroom with dual sinks, walk-in shower, and separate bathtub. The backyard features a swimming pool, new paver stone hardscape, new landscaping and a new pergola. Other features include inside laundry room, two-car detached garage with covered breezeway and newly painted exterioir. Zoned for award-winning charter school district, adjacent to Warner Center, dining and shopping, and minutes to PCH. Service animals welcome. Listed by Desiree Zuckerman of Rodeo Realty 818-262-5648