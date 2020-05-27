23215 Leonora Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

Stunning Walnut Acres Dream Home! Recently Renovated To Perfection... This Beauty Offers A Soothing Yet Modern Flare, Depicting A True 2019 Feel. Complete With A Light/Bright Open Floor Plan, This Smart Home Features: LED Lighting Throughout, Soaring Vaulted Ceilings, Sleek Flooring, Stunning Master Suite With Patio Access & Highly Upgraded Bathrooms, An Extra Multi Purpose Room With Bath & Kitchen- Perfect For In-laws, A Custom Chef’s Kitchen With High Grade Appliances, Quartz Counter Tops, A Spacious Center Island & Conveniently Open To Both Living & Dining Areas. Wall to Wall Pocket Sliding Doors Exemplify Indoor/Outdoor California Living At It’s Finest! The Pickiest Of Guests Step Out To The Grand Outdoor Loggia Encompassing Close To 1,000 Square Feet Of Outdoor Covered Living Area While Overlooking The Brand New Pool And Spa, Lushly Landscaped Yard & A Sports Court! Don’t Miss This One!!!