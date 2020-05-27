All apartments in Los Angeles
23215 Leonora Drive
23215 Leonora Drive

Location

23215 Leonora Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Stunning Walnut Acres Dream Home! Recently Renovated To Perfection... This Beauty Offers A Soothing Yet Modern Flare, Depicting A True 2019 Feel. Complete With A Light/Bright Open Floor Plan, This Smart Home Features: LED Lighting Throughout, Soaring Vaulted Ceilings, Sleek Flooring, Stunning Master Suite With Patio Access & Highly Upgraded Bathrooms, An Extra Multi Purpose Room With Bath & Kitchen- Perfect For In-laws, A Custom Chef’s Kitchen With High Grade Appliances, Quartz Counter Tops, A Spacious Center Island & Conveniently Open To Both Living & Dining Areas. Wall to Wall Pocket Sliding Doors Exemplify Indoor/Outdoor California Living At It’s Finest! The Pickiest Of Guests Step Out To The Grand Outdoor Loggia Encompassing Close To 1,000 Square Feet Of Outdoor Covered Living Area While Overlooking The Brand New Pool And Spa, Lushly Landscaped Yard & A Sports Court! Don’t Miss This One!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23215 Leonora Drive have any available units?
23215 Leonora Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 23215 Leonora Drive have?
Some of 23215 Leonora Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23215 Leonora Drive currently offering any rent specials?
23215 Leonora Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23215 Leonora Drive pet-friendly?
No, 23215 Leonora Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 23215 Leonora Drive offer parking?
No, 23215 Leonora Drive does not offer parking.
Does 23215 Leonora Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23215 Leonora Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23215 Leonora Drive have a pool?
Yes, 23215 Leonora Drive has a pool.
Does 23215 Leonora Drive have accessible units?
No, 23215 Leonora Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 23215 Leonora Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 23215 Leonora Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
