2321 CLOY Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Venice Silver Triangle gem! This awesome home features 3 bedrooms + 2 updated full bathrooms. The galley kitchen is updated and equipped with Stainless Steel Appliances. Beautiful bamboo and wood floors throughout. Large Master bedroom with en suite bathroom. Two other spacious bedrooms share the updated hall bathroom with skylight. Bedrooms all have excellent closet space. Drought tolerant landscaped yard and outdoor patio for relaxing, barbecuing and simply enjoying life at the beach! Separate laundry room with washer/dryer. The 2 car garage can also be used as a bonus room. Additional 2 car parking in driveway. Reverse osmosis water filtration, gardener and alarm monitoring included. Quiet location, yet only a short walk to the beach, Canals, Abbot Kinney and the Marina. Freshly painted and available now! Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional pet rent.