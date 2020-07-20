All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
2321 CLOY Avenue
2321 CLOY Avenue

2321 Cloy Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2321 Cloy Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Venice Silver Triangle gem! This awesome home features 3 bedrooms + 2 updated full bathrooms. The galley kitchen is updated and equipped with Stainless Steel Appliances. Beautiful bamboo and wood floors throughout. Large Master bedroom with en suite bathroom. Two other spacious bedrooms share the updated hall bathroom with skylight. Bedrooms all have excellent closet space. Drought tolerant landscaped yard and outdoor patio for relaxing, barbecuing and simply enjoying life at the beach! Separate laundry room with washer/dryer. The 2 car garage can also be used as a bonus room. Additional 2 car parking in driveway. Reverse osmosis water filtration, gardener and alarm monitoring included. Quiet location, yet only a short walk to the beach, Canals, Abbot Kinney and the Marina. Freshly painted and available now! Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional pet rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2321 CLOY Avenue have any available units?
2321 CLOY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2321 CLOY Avenue have?
Some of 2321 CLOY Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2321 CLOY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2321 CLOY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2321 CLOY Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2321 CLOY Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2321 CLOY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2321 CLOY Avenue offers parking.
Does 2321 CLOY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2321 CLOY Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2321 CLOY Avenue have a pool?
No, 2321 CLOY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2321 CLOY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2321 CLOY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2321 CLOY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2321 CLOY Avenue has units with dishwashers.
