2316 GLYNDON Avenue
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:25 PM

2316 GLYNDON Avenue

2316 Glyndon Avenue
Location

2316 Glyndon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Venice Summer Rental ! This delightful Bungalow Cottage is light & airy - a true urban retreat, moments away from the excitement of Abbot Kinney, Rose Ave & the Beach. Features: 2 BR + Den & an open floor plan w/spacious living & dining rooms w/beautiful wood floors, crown moldings, fireplace & built-ins. The owner is a native Californian & the home showcases her collections of exquisite California pottery, Plein Air paintings & hand-tinted photos.The modern kitchen opens to a cozy breakfast room w/French Doors open to the expansive garden. Featured on the Venice Garden Tour & extensively published, the garden offers splendid outdoor sitting & dining areas set amidst a beautiful collection of California native and drought-tolerant plants, fruit trees & organic vegetable garden. Located on a pretty tree-filled street in sleepy East Venice, this special home is now available for summer rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2316 GLYNDON Avenue have any available units?
2316 GLYNDON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2316 GLYNDON Avenue have?
Some of 2316 GLYNDON Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2316 GLYNDON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2316 GLYNDON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2316 GLYNDON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2316 GLYNDON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2316 GLYNDON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2316 GLYNDON Avenue offers parking.
Does 2316 GLYNDON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2316 GLYNDON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2316 GLYNDON Avenue have a pool?
No, 2316 GLYNDON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2316 GLYNDON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2316 GLYNDON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2316 GLYNDON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2316 GLYNDON Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
