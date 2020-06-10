2316 GLYNDON Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Venice Summer Rental ! This delightful Bungalow Cottage is light & airy - a true urban retreat, moments away from the excitement of Abbot Kinney, Rose Ave & the Beach. Features: 2 BR + Den & an open floor plan w/spacious living & dining rooms w/beautiful wood floors, crown moldings, fireplace & built-ins. The owner is a native Californian & the home showcases her collections of exquisite California pottery, Plein Air paintings & hand-tinted photos.The modern kitchen opens to a cozy breakfast room w/French Doors open to the expansive garden. Featured on the Venice Garden Tour & extensively published, the garden offers splendid outdoor sitting & dining areas set amidst a beautiful collection of California native and drought-tolerant plants, fruit trees & organic vegetable garden. Located on a pretty tree-filled street in sleepy East Venice, this special home is now available for summer rental.