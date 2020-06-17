All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 3 2020 at 12:50 AM

2315 OCEAN FRONT

2315 Ocean Front Walk · (310) 818-5788
Location

2315 Ocean Front Walk, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$25,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3356 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
hot tub
fireplace
alarm system
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
hot tub
An architectural masterpiece by Antoine Predock, FAIA, "The Venice House" offers a one of a kind beachfront lifestyle. Buffering the home from the boardwalk, an exterior, elevated black granite infinity waterfall is one of the iconic features of this modern home. The enormous pivoting window opens up, connecting the living space w/the beach & ocean. True beach living extends to the rooftop balcony w/panoramic views of the beach & ocean, city lights & Hollywood hills! A stunning Bulthaup kitchen is a gourmet chef's dream featuring leathered granite counters, top of the line appointments & Miele appliances. The ocean view master suite opens up to a private view deck and features a fireplace, motorized blackout shades, sitting area & a spa style bathroom w/soaking tub, dual vanities, separate shower & dual closets. 3 add'l bdrs w/ensuite baths & a loft office w/powder room. Add'l features include alarm system, custom designed lighting, high ceilings thruout & 4 car garage parking. https://bit.ly/SYshownpropertiespolicy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2315 OCEAN FRONT have any available units?
2315 OCEAN FRONT has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2315 OCEAN FRONT have?
Some of 2315 OCEAN FRONT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2315 OCEAN FRONT currently offering any rent specials?
2315 OCEAN FRONT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2315 OCEAN FRONT pet-friendly?
No, 2315 OCEAN FRONT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2315 OCEAN FRONT offer parking?
Yes, 2315 OCEAN FRONT does offer parking.
Does 2315 OCEAN FRONT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2315 OCEAN FRONT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2315 OCEAN FRONT have a pool?
No, 2315 OCEAN FRONT does not have a pool.
Does 2315 OCEAN FRONT have accessible units?
No, 2315 OCEAN FRONT does not have accessible units.
Does 2315 OCEAN FRONT have units with dishwashers?
No, 2315 OCEAN FRONT does not have units with dishwashers.
