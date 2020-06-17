2315 OCEAN FRONT

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage hot tub fireplace alarm system

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities alarm system parking garage hot tub

An architectural masterpiece by Antoine Predock, FAIA, "The Venice House" offers a one of a kind beachfront lifestyle. Buffering the home from the boardwalk, an exterior, elevated black granite infinity waterfall is one of the iconic features of this modern home. The enormous pivoting window opens up, connecting the living space w/the beach & ocean. True beach living extends to the rooftop balcony w/panoramic views of the beach & ocean, city lights & Hollywood hills! A stunning Bulthaup kitchen is a gourmet chef's dream featuring leathered granite counters, top of the line appointments & Miele appliances. The ocean view master suite opens up to a private view deck and features a fireplace, motorized blackout shades, sitting area & a spa style bathroom w/soaking tub, dual vanities, separate shower & dual closets. 3 add'l bdrs w/ensuite baths & a loft office w/powder room. Add'l features include alarm system, custom designed lighting, high ceilings thruout & 4 car garage parking. https://bit.ly/SYshownpropertiespolicy