Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

2306 Carmona Ave 1/2

2306 Carmona Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2306 Carmona Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90016
Mid City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
BRAND NEW TOWNHOUSE! 3 Bed / 3 1/2 Bath - Property Id: 209529

Beautiful, NEW TOWNHOME! (Construction just finished!!) Be the 1st to live here!

*** NEW CONSTRUCTION****

- Floor to ceiling windows fill the townhouse with natural light.
- 3 Bedrooms
- 3 1/2 Bathrooms
- Kitchen island
- Private balcony
- Patio area
- Private garage
- Washer & Dryer inside unit
- All new stainless steel appliances (Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Oven, Grill, Microwave)

No expense has been spared! Custom kitchens in each unit with stainless steel appliances, wood floorings through out. Each unit is separately metered, has their own a/c units, furnaces, water heaters and more. Each unit has their own private garage and comes with washer/dryer.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/209529
Property Id 209529

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5487394)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2306 Carmona Ave 1/2 have any available units?
2306 Carmona Ave 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2306 Carmona Ave 1/2 have?
Some of 2306 Carmona Ave 1/2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2306 Carmona Ave 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
2306 Carmona Ave 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2306 Carmona Ave 1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 2306 Carmona Ave 1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2306 Carmona Ave 1/2 offer parking?
Yes, 2306 Carmona Ave 1/2 offers parking.
Does 2306 Carmona Ave 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2306 Carmona Ave 1/2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2306 Carmona Ave 1/2 have a pool?
No, 2306 Carmona Ave 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 2306 Carmona Ave 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 2306 Carmona Ave 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2306 Carmona Ave 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2306 Carmona Ave 1/2 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
