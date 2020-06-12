Venice Canals area one bedroom + one bath unit above garages with plenty of windows for great light and ocean breezes. Double paned front windows. Hardwood floor in bedroom and living room. Tiled floor in kitchen with eating area and in updated bath. Good storage with two hall closets plus linen closet. Outdoor seating in small landscaped yard. Washer/dryer in garage suitable for one small to medium sized car. Fun on Venice Beach and restaurants and shopping on Abbot Kinney Blvd. and Washington Blvd. a short distance away.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2305 DELL Avenue have any available units?
2305 DELL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.