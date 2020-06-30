All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:13 AM

2304 South Beverly Glen Blvd #303

2304 South Beverly Glen Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2304 South Beverly Glen Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
2304 South Beverly Glen Blvd #303 Available 03/01/20 Luxurious and Spacious Condo on Beautiful Beverly Glen! - Located on 3rd floor with unobstructed view of Century City.
In this Secured and quiet building, you will find immaculately clean, totally remodeled unit with abundant natural light throughout.
Walk in closet,Hardwood floors,Gourmet kitchens with quartz counter tops, custom cabinetry and Stainless steel appliances. Dimmed lighting to enjoy different lights during day and night.
Beautifully finished bathrooms with double sink vanity. Fire place, Balcony with great view.
2 secured tandem parking spaces,Central heat and AC.
Washer and Dryer located in Common Area of building
No Pets.

Walking distance to Century City shopping center, Westside Pavilions, beautiful Park and golf course and many locally owned restaurants.

Condo can be furnished, please inquire for pricing.

A must see!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5420115)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2304 South Beverly Glen Blvd #303 have any available units?
2304 South Beverly Glen Blvd #303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2304 South Beverly Glen Blvd #303 have?
Some of 2304 South Beverly Glen Blvd #303's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2304 South Beverly Glen Blvd #303 currently offering any rent specials?
2304 South Beverly Glen Blvd #303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2304 South Beverly Glen Blvd #303 pet-friendly?
No, 2304 South Beverly Glen Blvd #303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2304 South Beverly Glen Blvd #303 offer parking?
Yes, 2304 South Beverly Glen Blvd #303 offers parking.
Does 2304 South Beverly Glen Blvd #303 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2304 South Beverly Glen Blvd #303 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2304 South Beverly Glen Blvd #303 have a pool?
No, 2304 South Beverly Glen Blvd #303 does not have a pool.
Does 2304 South Beverly Glen Blvd #303 have accessible units?
No, 2304 South Beverly Glen Blvd #303 does not have accessible units.
Does 2304 South Beverly Glen Blvd #303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2304 South Beverly Glen Blvd #303 does not have units with dishwashers.

