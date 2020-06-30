Amenities

2304 South Beverly Glen Blvd #303 Available 03/01/20 Luxurious and Spacious Condo on Beautiful Beverly Glen! - Located on 3rd floor with unobstructed view of Century City.

In this Secured and quiet building, you will find immaculately clean, totally remodeled unit with abundant natural light throughout.

Walk in closet,Hardwood floors,Gourmet kitchens with quartz counter tops, custom cabinetry and Stainless steel appliances. Dimmed lighting to enjoy different lights during day and night.

Beautifully finished bathrooms with double sink vanity. Fire place, Balcony with great view.

2 secured tandem parking spaces,Central heat and AC.

Washer and Dryer located in Common Area of building

No Pets.



Walking distance to Century City shopping center, Westside Pavilions, beautiful Park and golf course and many locally owned restaurants.



Condo can be furnished, please inquire for pricing.



A must see!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5420115)