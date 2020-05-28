22943 Cass Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace

Tranquil location in the most sought after neighborhood of Woodland hills - South of the Bulevard

Recently updated, this 3BR and 2.5BA two story home, almost 1,900 sqft offers spacious floor plan with formal living room and cozy fireplace, family room of the kitchen with breakfast bar and sliding door to the back yard. New flooring throughout , New Smart LED recessed lighting, new interior paint and two car attached garage. Additional space/home office is converted in the garage, great for anyone who needs extra space or work from home. All bedrooms are located upstairs with ample closet space and natural light.

Peaceful and private backyard with covered porch, ideal for summer entertainment and relaxation.

Property is available for immediate occupancy. Must See !