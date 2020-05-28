All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:01 AM

22943 Cass Avenue

22943 Cass Avenue · (818) 522-5573
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

22943 Cass Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1848 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Tranquil location in the most sought after neighborhood of Woodland hills - South of the Bulevard
Recently updated, this 3BR and 2.5BA two story home, almost 1,900 sqft offers spacious floor plan with formal living room and cozy fireplace, family room of the kitchen with breakfast bar and sliding door to the back yard. New flooring throughout , New Smart LED recessed lighting, new interior paint and two car attached garage. Additional space/home office is converted in the garage, great for anyone who needs extra space or work from home. All bedrooms are located upstairs with ample closet space and natural light.
Peaceful and private backyard with covered porch, ideal for summer entertainment and relaxation.
Property is available for immediate occupancy. Must See !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22943 Cass Avenue have any available units?
22943 Cass Avenue has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22943 Cass Avenue have?
Some of 22943 Cass Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22943 Cass Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
22943 Cass Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22943 Cass Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 22943 Cass Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22943 Cass Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 22943 Cass Avenue does offer parking.
Does 22943 Cass Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22943 Cass Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22943 Cass Avenue have a pool?
No, 22943 Cass Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 22943 Cass Avenue have accessible units?
No, 22943 Cass Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 22943 Cass Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 22943 Cass Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
