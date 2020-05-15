22940 Erwin Street

Amenities

Tropical paradise awaits you within this private gated Walnut Acres estate situated on a sprawling 36,000 SF lot! Main house has 4 bdrms, loft, 3.5 baths appx. 3300 sq.ft. of living space. An arched entry foyer leads you into a breathtaking entertainer's lvg room w/slate floors, vaulted wood-beamed ceiling, fireplace & "restaurant style" wet bar equipped w/wine fridge,beer tap,dishwasher,beverage fridge & icemaker. Wrought iron spiral staircase leads up to the "hideaway" loft. Spacious DR w/wood beamed ceilings & glass doors leading out to dining patio, remodeled kitchen w/Quartz countertop, s/s appliances & farm sink w/center island that opens to your bkfst room w/fp, built in seating w/table, desk. Updated master suite w/stack stone wall & french doors that open up to private patio. Luxurious master bath w/deep soaking tub, separate shwr, spacious walk-in closet. Recording studio/guest house/office is appx. 1500 sq.ft. w/3/4 bath, vaulted exposed wood beam ceilings, kitchenette, private entrance & private parking. Prior owners converted into professional recording studio w/sound proof control room, music/drum room, & lounge/kitchenette. Enjoy your summer nights watching outdoor movies on your movie projector screen, or enjoy a refreshing swim in your gated salt water pool w/beach entry, baja ledge, stack stone spa amongst lush tropical setting. Nearby Warner Center & the new Village, minutes to the beach & PCH, easy fwy. access, & award-winning charter school district.