Los Angeles, CA
22940 Erwin Street
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:29 AM

22940 Erwin Street

22940 Erwin Street · No Longer Available
Location

22940 Erwin Street, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
Tropical paradise awaits you within this private gated Walnut Acres estate situated on a sprawling 36,000 SF lot! Main house has 4 bdrms, loft, 3.5 baths appx. 3300 sq.ft. of living space. An arched entry foyer leads you into a breathtaking entertainer's lvg room w/slate floors, vaulted wood-beamed ceiling, fireplace & "restaurant style" wet bar equipped w/wine fridge,beer tap,dishwasher,beverage fridge & icemaker. Wrought iron spiral staircase leads up to the "hideaway" loft. Spacious DR w/wood beamed ceilings & glass doors leading out to dining patio, remodeled kitchen w/Quartz countertop, s/s appliances & farm sink w/center island that opens to your bkfst room w/fp, built in seating w/table, desk. Updated master suite w/stack stone wall & french doors that open up to private patio. Luxurious master bath w/deep soaking tub, separate shwr, spacious walk-in closet. Recording studio/guest house/office is appx. 1500 sq.ft. w/3/4 bath, vaulted exposed wood beam ceilings, kitchenette, private entrance & private parking. Prior owners converted into professional recording studio w/sound proof control room, music/drum room, & lounge/kitchenette. Enjoy your summer nights watching outdoor movies on your movie projector screen, or enjoy a refreshing swim in your gated salt water pool w/beach entry, baja ledge, stack stone spa amongst lush tropical setting. Nearby Warner Center & the new Village, minutes to the beach & PCH, easy fwy. access, & award-winning charter school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 14 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22940 Erwin Street have any available units?
22940 Erwin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22940 Erwin Street have?
Some of 22940 Erwin Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22940 Erwin Street currently offering any rent specials?
22940 Erwin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22940 Erwin Street pet-friendly?
No, 22940 Erwin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22940 Erwin Street offer parking?
Yes, 22940 Erwin Street offers parking.
Does 22940 Erwin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22940 Erwin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22940 Erwin Street have a pool?
Yes, 22940 Erwin Street has a pool.
Does 22940 Erwin Street have accessible units?
No, 22940 Erwin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22940 Erwin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22940 Erwin Street has units with dishwashers.
