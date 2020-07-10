All apartments in Los Angeles
22932 Covello Street
22932 Covello Street

22932 Covello Street · No Longer Available
Location

22932 Covello Street, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Welcome home to this gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath well taken care of home in west hills, open floor plan very bright & spacious newer wood flooring looks great new paint remodeled bathrooms and spacious bedrooms re modeled kitchen with stove and dishwasher separate laundry room with hookups spacious and private backyard ready for move in right away
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22932 Covello Street have any available units?
22932 Covello Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22932 Covello Street have?
Some of 22932 Covello Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22932 Covello Street currently offering any rent specials?
22932 Covello Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22932 Covello Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 22932 Covello Street is pet friendly.
Does 22932 Covello Street offer parking?
Yes, 22932 Covello Street offers parking.
Does 22932 Covello Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22932 Covello Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22932 Covello Street have a pool?
No, 22932 Covello Street does not have a pool.
Does 22932 Covello Street have accessible units?
No, 22932 Covello Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22932 Covello Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22932 Covello Street has units with dishwashers.
