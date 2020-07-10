22932 Covello Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Welcome home to this gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath well taken care of home in west hills, open floor plan very bright & spacious newer wood flooring looks great new paint remodeled bathrooms and spacious bedrooms re modeled kitchen with stove and dishwasher separate laundry room with hookups spacious and private backyard ready for move in right away

