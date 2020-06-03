Amenities

1 Bed Room Guest house - Property Id: 302133



1 bedroom Guest house, fully remodeled, with full kitchen (full appliances) and full bath. Unit has Washer and Dryer. Unit is separated from the house and gated for privacy. Has private yard/ area with patio cover.



Includes:

AC/Heating unit

Utilities (gas, water, electric)

Twin Bed

Tv and Stand



Requirements:

Online application

minimum 1 year lease

Up to 2 people

sorry not pets



If interested please contact Tristan at 7472674427

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/22850-erwin-st-woodland-hills-ca/302133

