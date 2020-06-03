Amenities
1 Bed Room Guest house - Property Id: 302133
1 bedroom Guest house, fully remodeled, with full kitchen (full appliances) and full bath. Unit has Washer and Dryer. Unit is separated from the house and gated for privacy. Has private yard/ area with patio cover.
Includes:
AC/Heating unit
Utilities (gas, water, electric)
Twin Bed
Tv and Stand
Requirements:
Online application
minimum 1 year lease
Up to 2 people
sorry not pets
If interested please contact Tristan at 7472674427
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/22850-erwin-st-woodland-hills-ca/302133
