Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

22850 Erwin St

22850 Erwin Street · (747) 267-4427
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

22850 Erwin Street, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1900 · Avail. now

$1,900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1 Bed Room Guest house - Property Id: 302133

1 bedroom Guest house, fully remodeled, with full kitchen (full appliances) and full bath. Unit has Washer and Dryer. Unit is separated from the house and gated for privacy. Has private yard/ area with patio cover.

Includes:
AC/Heating unit
Utilities (gas, water, electric)
Twin Bed
Tv and Stand

Requirements:
Online application
minimum 1 year lease
Up to 2 people
sorry not pets

If interested please contact Tristan at 7472674427
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/22850-erwin-st-woodland-hills-ca/302133
Property Id 302133

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5941701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22850 Erwin St have any available units?
22850 Erwin St has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22850 Erwin St have?
Some of 22850 Erwin St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22850 Erwin St currently offering any rent specials?
22850 Erwin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22850 Erwin St pet-friendly?
No, 22850 Erwin St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22850 Erwin St offer parking?
No, 22850 Erwin St does not offer parking.
Does 22850 Erwin St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22850 Erwin St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22850 Erwin St have a pool?
No, 22850 Erwin St does not have a pool.
Does 22850 Erwin St have accessible units?
No, 22850 Erwin St does not have accessible units.
Does 22850 Erwin St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22850 Erwin St has units with dishwashers.
