Los Angeles, CA
2281 North BEACHWOOD Drive
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:03 AM

2281 North BEACHWOOD Drive

2281 N Beachwood Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2281 N Beachwood Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Available September 1st. Rarely does an iconic trophy property like this become available for lease. The Beachwood Villas, a landmark 1930's [6 townhome] complex, has just undergone a sensational renovation, which both rejuvenated and reinvented the property. Luxurious finishes and sophisticated appointments; the southern three townhomes have been restored to their classic Mediterranean splendor. The townhomes on the north side have been completely redone top to bottom. The two sides are connected by a beautifully landscaped central courtyard. Convenient set to the rear of the complex is the covered parking area. This is an exceptional offering and a truly special property. Call LA1 for additional details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2281 North BEACHWOOD Drive have any available units?
2281 North BEACHWOOD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2281 North BEACHWOOD Drive have?
Some of 2281 North BEACHWOOD Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2281 North BEACHWOOD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2281 North BEACHWOOD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2281 North BEACHWOOD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2281 North BEACHWOOD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2281 North BEACHWOOD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2281 North BEACHWOOD Drive offers parking.
Does 2281 North BEACHWOOD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2281 North BEACHWOOD Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2281 North BEACHWOOD Drive have a pool?
No, 2281 North BEACHWOOD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2281 North BEACHWOOD Drive have accessible units?
No, 2281 North BEACHWOOD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2281 North BEACHWOOD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2281 North BEACHWOOD Drive has units with dishwashers.
