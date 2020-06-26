2281 North BEACHWOOD Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking

Available September 1st. Rarely does an iconic trophy property like this become available for lease. The Beachwood Villas, a landmark 1930's [6 townhome] complex, has just undergone a sensational renovation, which both rejuvenated and reinvented the property. Luxurious finishes and sophisticated appointments; the southern three townhomes have been restored to their classic Mediterranean splendor. The townhomes on the north side have been completely redone top to bottom. The two sides are connected by a beautifully landscaped central courtyard. Convenient set to the rear of the complex is the covered parking area. This is an exceptional offering and a truly special property. Call LA1 for additional details.