Los Angeles, CA
2278 Canyonback Road
Last updated August 13 2019 at 3:25 PM

2278 Canyonback Road

2278 Canyonback Road · No Longer Available
Location

2278 Canyonback Road, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Spectacular views include downtown Los A ngeles, golf course, and mountains from every room in this stunning & majestically
appointed home in the exclusive Mountaingate Community! Encompassing 3564 square feet with 3 spacious bedrooms and 4
bathrooms, a huge bonus room (or 4th bedroom), formal dining, family room, & kitchen with new stainless-steel appliances and a
butler’s pantry. The gleaming hardwood floors create a seamless flow, and the French doors welcome you to an indoor/outdoor
lifestyle including a large patio, grassy play yard, and deck all overlooking the peaceful setting of the golf course and beyond.
Soaring ceilings with a multitude of windows and skylights show off the views and provide incredible natural light. The master
suite offers a quiet retreat, with more stunning views, high ceilings, fireplace, French doors to your private balcony, a huge bath
with walk-in shower, soaking tub, and double vanity, and oversized walk in closet. Resort-style amenities feature a Community
Pool, Spa & Tennis Courts. There is 24HR Security Patrol and convenient access to Westridge Trail for hiking, biking, or dogwalking.
A ll this and more in the top-rated Kenter Canyon Elementary, Paul Revere Middle, and Palisades High School district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2278 Canyonback Road have any available units?
2278 Canyonback Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2278 Canyonback Road have?
Some of 2278 Canyonback Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2278 Canyonback Road currently offering any rent specials?
2278 Canyonback Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2278 Canyonback Road pet-friendly?
No, 2278 Canyonback Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2278 Canyonback Road offer parking?
No, 2278 Canyonback Road does not offer parking.
Does 2278 Canyonback Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2278 Canyonback Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2278 Canyonback Road have a pool?
Yes, 2278 Canyonback Road has a pool.
Does 2278 Canyonback Road have accessible units?
No, 2278 Canyonback Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2278 Canyonback Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2278 Canyonback Road does not have units with dishwashers.
