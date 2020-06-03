2278 Canyonback Road

Amenities

Spectacular views include downtown Los A ngeles, golf course, and mountains from every room in this stunning & majestically

appointed home in the exclusive Mountaingate Community! Encompassing 3564 square feet with 3 spacious bedrooms and 4

bathrooms, a huge bonus room (or 4th bedroom), formal dining, family room, & kitchen with new stainless-steel appliances and a

butler’s pantry. The gleaming hardwood floors create a seamless flow, and the French doors welcome you to an indoor/outdoor

lifestyle including a large patio, grassy play yard, and deck all overlooking the peaceful setting of the golf course and beyond.

Soaring ceilings with a multitude of windows and skylights show off the views and provide incredible natural light. The master

suite offers a quiet retreat, with more stunning views, high ceilings, fireplace, French doors to your private balcony, a huge bath

with walk-in shower, soaking tub, and double vanity, and oversized walk in closet. Resort-style amenities feature a Community

Pool, Spa & Tennis Courts. There is 24HR Security Patrol and convenient access to Westridge Trail for hiking, biking, or dogwalking.

A ll this and more in the top-rated Kenter Canyon Elementary, Paul Revere Middle, and Palisades High School district.