Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated media room

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities media room

Welcome to West Hills! This gated home offers Six Bedrooms and Three Bathrooms, recently painted and upgraded with new bathrooms, and new wood floor. Home is located on a nice street, near shopping, movie theaters, restaurants and so much more. Home features a tank-less water heater, solar system, and drought tolerant landscaping in front and back yards. Rent includes energy efficient solar service.