2271 HERCULES Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Entertainer's Hollywood Hills Estate with breathtaking views from Downtown, City lights, Palos Verdes, Catalina Island, and Pacific Ocean. Featured in the Al Pacino film Scarface. The double height, marble, grand entry foyer leads into a large sunken living room with a marble fireplace, recessed lighting and retracting walls of glass which open to the large custom designed pool, spa, waterfall and spacious 1400 SF deck overlooking the city, Catalina Island, ocean and beyond. Beautifully remodeled Chef's kitchen with a professional Wolf oven, Viking refrigerator, large center island, two wine coolers which hold up to 70 bottles of wine and champagne. Four bedrooms suites with hardwood floors including a private master suite with dual grand separate bathrooms and a large patio overlooking the sparkling pool and the romantic city lights. Three side by side car garage and 3 side by side driveway parking. Enjoy the prestigious Hollywood Hills Lifestyle!