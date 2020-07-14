All apartments in Los Angeles
2271 HERCULES Drive
2271 HERCULES Drive

2271 N Hercules Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2271 N Hercules Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Entertainer's Hollywood Hills Estate with breathtaking views from Downtown, City lights, Palos Verdes, Catalina Island, and Pacific Ocean. Featured in the Al Pacino film Scarface. The double height, marble, grand entry foyer leads into a large sunken living room with a marble fireplace, recessed lighting and retracting walls of glass which open to the large custom designed pool, spa, waterfall and spacious 1400 SF deck overlooking the city, Catalina Island, ocean and beyond. Beautifully remodeled Chef's kitchen with a professional Wolf oven, Viking refrigerator, large center island, two wine coolers which hold up to 70 bottles of wine and champagne. Four bedrooms suites with hardwood floors including a private master suite with dual grand separate bathrooms and a large patio overlooking the sparkling pool and the romantic city lights. Three side by side car garage and 3 side by side driveway parking. Enjoy the prestigious Hollywood Hills Lifestyle!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2271 HERCULES Drive have any available units?
2271 HERCULES Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2271 HERCULES Drive have?
Some of 2271 HERCULES Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2271 HERCULES Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2271 HERCULES Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2271 HERCULES Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2271 HERCULES Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2271 HERCULES Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2271 HERCULES Drive offers parking.
Does 2271 HERCULES Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2271 HERCULES Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2271 HERCULES Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2271 HERCULES Drive has a pool.
Does 2271 HERCULES Drive have accessible units?
No, 2271 HERCULES Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2271 HERCULES Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2271 HERCULES Drive has units with dishwashers.
