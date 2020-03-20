2267 Weybridge Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool sauna tennis court

Never before on the rental market, a beautiful estate property. Boasting 7 bedrooms and 7 baths, the house is offered fully furnished. An upstairs entry leads to a beautiful view of the large living room below. A walk down stairs leads one to fine living in comfort. The open air living room leads to the den, chefs kitchen and dining room. There's plenty of privacy with bedrooms spread out around the house. The master includes a fireplace, walk in closet, bath, shower and dry sauna. Thekitchen offers Wolf appliances, mutliple ovens refrigerators, a large freezer, bread warmer, Miele coffee maker and much more. There's a bar area, 3 fireplaces,with patios over look an inviting pool area. Relax in a great spot in Southern California. You can find comfort and elegance in the middle of it all. Included is a gated entrance, security cameras and tennis courts nearby. Lots more to see!!