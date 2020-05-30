All apartments in Los Angeles
2250 Nichols Canyon Road
2250 Nichols Canyon Road

2250 Nichols Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Location

2250 Nichols Canyon Road, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
2250 Nichols Canyon Road Available 06/01/20 Custom Home With Incredible Features and Beautiful Yard! - Experience the serenity and privacy of nature while being close to West Hollywood, Hollywood and the action of LA! This one-of-a-kind home boasts unique finishes, incredible details and a hip vibe. Dramatic entrance with large stainless steel pivot door opening to light and bright living room. Magnificent gourmet kitchen with high end appliances, statuary marble, stainless steel cabinets & butler's pantry, Dining area opens to expansive covered deck with custom lighting, looking out over beautiful yard, water features and citrus trees. Spacious master bedroom with tons of natural light, vaulted ceilings, sitting area and walk-in closet. Master bath with Calcutta marble, double vanities and artistic tub. Large second bedroom with beautiful bathroom with tub and shower. Separate, detached bonus room great for an office or den! Attached garage with incredible storage.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2977397)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2250 Nichols Canyon Road have any available units?
2250 Nichols Canyon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2250 Nichols Canyon Road have?
Some of 2250 Nichols Canyon Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2250 Nichols Canyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
2250 Nichols Canyon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2250 Nichols Canyon Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2250 Nichols Canyon Road is pet friendly.
Does 2250 Nichols Canyon Road offer parking?
Yes, 2250 Nichols Canyon Road offers parking.
Does 2250 Nichols Canyon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2250 Nichols Canyon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2250 Nichols Canyon Road have a pool?
No, 2250 Nichols Canyon Road does not have a pool.
Does 2250 Nichols Canyon Road have accessible units?
No, 2250 Nichols Canyon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2250 Nichols Canyon Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2250 Nichols Canyon Road does not have units with dishwashers.
