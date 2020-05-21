All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 28 2019 at 7:54 AM

22460 Venido Rd

22460 W Venido Road · No Longer Available
Location

22460 W Venido Road, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Ready for move-in March!

This is a warm, cozy house (or mountain cabin) in a charming neighborhood on a hillside, almost to the very top of one of the hills of Woodland Hills. With a newly built large back patio, there are 3 very large trees that shade the house and property but still allow peek-a-boo views of the valley below.

Lots of updating throughout for modern living. The living room has a good working fireplace! Wood floors.
Central heat and air and new double-pained windows throughout.

Two bedroom both with ample closet and storage space.

The driveway can hold 8 cars but 3 can park with independence for coming and going.
The laundry is in the garage. Small studio above the garage.

Quiet walkers with dogs love this neighborhood and a short uphill walk takes you to spectacular views of the entire valley in an open space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22460 Venido Rd have any available units?
22460 Venido Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22460 Venido Rd have?
Some of 22460 Venido Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22460 Venido Rd currently offering any rent specials?
22460 Venido Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22460 Venido Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 22460 Venido Rd is pet friendly.
Does 22460 Venido Rd offer parking?
Yes, 22460 Venido Rd offers parking.
Does 22460 Venido Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22460 Venido Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22460 Venido Rd have a pool?
No, 22460 Venido Rd does not have a pool.
Does 22460 Venido Rd have accessible units?
No, 22460 Venido Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 22460 Venido Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22460 Venido Rd has units with dishwashers.
