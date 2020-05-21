22460 Venido Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Ready for move-in March!



This is a warm, cozy house (or mountain cabin) in a charming neighborhood on a hillside, almost to the very top of one of the hills of Woodland Hills. With a newly built large back patio, there are 3 very large trees that shade the house and property but still allow peek-a-boo views of the valley below.



Lots of updating throughout for modern living. The living room has a good working fireplace! Wood floors.

Central heat and air and new double-pained windows throughout.



Two bedroom both with ample closet and storage space.



The driveway can hold 8 cars but 3 can park with independence for coming and going.

The laundry is in the garage. Small studio above the garage.



Quiet walkers with dogs love this neighborhood and a short uphill walk takes you to spectacular views of the entire valley in an open space.