Los Angeles, CA
2246 CHELAN Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2246 CHELAN Place

2246 Chelan Pl · No Longer Available
Location

2246 Chelan Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nestled in the coveted enclave of Outpost Estates, this architecturally significant Mid-Century Modern home designed by architect Dennis Wehmueller, a prot~g~ of Frank Lloyd Wright, is fully furnished & presents a tranquil & serene private retreat. Not a detail was overlooked to preserve the integrity of the home's original form. At the end of a quiet cul-de-sac the property is set behind hedges w/a soothing fountain. Enter to find glass doors & windows w/canyon/hillside views. The flr plan is open & perfect for entertaining. Dining area connects LR w/FP to kitchen & covered terrace for indr/outdr living. The property represents a confluence of design & nature w/walls of glass on both sides of home & decorated w/curated vintage furniture & contemp elements. Master BA has marble tiles, stainless steel dbl vanity & glass wall facing out to a waterfall. The home offers attached 2-car garage parking. Although close to Hollywood and Sunset Strips, this home will take you to a serene place.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2246 CHELAN Place have any available units?
2246 CHELAN Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2246 CHELAN Place have?
Some of 2246 CHELAN Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2246 CHELAN Place currently offering any rent specials?
2246 CHELAN Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2246 CHELAN Place pet-friendly?
No, 2246 CHELAN Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2246 CHELAN Place offer parking?
Yes, 2246 CHELAN Place offers parking.
Does 2246 CHELAN Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2246 CHELAN Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2246 CHELAN Place have a pool?
No, 2246 CHELAN Place does not have a pool.
Does 2246 CHELAN Place have accessible units?
No, 2246 CHELAN Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2246 CHELAN Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2246 CHELAN Place has units with dishwashers.
