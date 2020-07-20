2246 CHELAN Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Nestled in the coveted enclave of Outpost Estates, this architecturally significant Mid-Century Modern home designed by architect Dennis Wehmueller, a prot~g~ of Frank Lloyd Wright, is fully furnished & presents a tranquil & serene private retreat. Not a detail was overlooked to preserve the integrity of the home's original form. At the end of a quiet cul-de-sac the property is set behind hedges w/a soothing fountain. Enter to find glass doors & windows w/canyon/hillside views. The flr plan is open & perfect for entertaining. Dining area connects LR w/FP to kitchen & covered terrace for indr/outdr living. The property represents a confluence of design & nature w/walls of glass on both sides of home & decorated w/curated vintage furniture & contemp elements. Master BA has marble tiles, stainless steel dbl vanity & glass wall facing out to a waterfall. The home offers attached 2-car garage parking. Although close to Hollywood and Sunset Strips, this home will take you to a serene place.