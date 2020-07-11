All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

22436 Saticoy Street

22436 Saticoy Street · No Longer Available
Location

22436 Saticoy Street, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
WELCOME to this completely remodeled West Hills Home! This lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers an open floor plan and is great for entertaining. Massive family room with coffer ceilings and stunning gas fireplace with raised hearth awaits those cold winter nights. There is also a custom built-in entertainment center with plenty of storage. Fully remodeled throughout, including new bathrooms, kitchen, flooring and paint. Custom kitchen even has a pot-filler right over the cook top! New LED recessed lighting and updated dimmers, plugs and switches throughout. This is an entertainer’s home! Oversized lot has area for potential RV or boat storage. Enjoy plenty of privacy in the beautifully landscaped backyard with raised vegetable garden beds, gazebo, custom fountain with stone brook, large covered patio, automatic sprinkler system, LED security lighting, and BBQ area with a custom brick sitting area. Don't miss the opportunity to make this home yours!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22436 Saticoy Street have any available units?
22436 Saticoy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22436 Saticoy Street have?
Some of 22436 Saticoy Street's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22436 Saticoy Street currently offering any rent specials?
22436 Saticoy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22436 Saticoy Street pet-friendly?
No, 22436 Saticoy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22436 Saticoy Street offer parking?
No, 22436 Saticoy Street does not offer parking.
Does 22436 Saticoy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22436 Saticoy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22436 Saticoy Street have a pool?
No, 22436 Saticoy Street does not have a pool.
Does 22436 Saticoy Street have accessible units?
No, 22436 Saticoy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22436 Saticoy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 22436 Saticoy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
