22436 Saticoy Street

WELCOME to this completely remodeled West Hills Home! This lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers an open floor plan and is great for entertaining. Massive family room with coffer ceilings and stunning gas fireplace with raised hearth awaits those cold winter nights. There is also a custom built-in entertainment center with plenty of storage. Fully remodeled throughout, including new bathrooms, kitchen, flooring and paint. Custom kitchen even has a pot-filler right over the cook top! New LED recessed lighting and updated dimmers, plugs and switches throughout. This is an entertainer’s home! Oversized lot has area for potential RV or boat storage. Enjoy plenty of privacy in the beautifully landscaped backyard with raised vegetable garden beds, gazebo, custom fountain with stone brook, large covered patio, automatic sprinkler system, LED security lighting, and BBQ area with a custom brick sitting area. Don't miss the opportunity to make this home yours!