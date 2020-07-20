All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 22401 S Summit Ridge Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
22401 S Summit Ridge Circle
Last updated March 21 2019 at 1:02 AM

22401 S Summit Ridge Circle

22401 N Summit Ridge Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Chatsworth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

22401 N Summit Ridge Cir, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
hot tub
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
media room
Luxurious Custom estate perched on a sprawling mountainside w/Stunning Jet liner Valley views in desirable Summit Ridge. Impressive formal entry w/rounded iron doors is open to the 2nd story & dramatic double curved staircases. Amazing flr plan w/over 8000 sq ft in the main house + a separate self-contained 2+1 guest house w/approx. 1250 sqft. Incredible floorplan w/ no expense spared. Beautifully appointed, main house boasts open floor plan w/ stunning kitchen, high end appliances, quartz counters, center isle w/dual chandeliers & casual dining which opens to the family rm & living rm. Glass walls open, providing convertible indoor/outdoor living space. Flexible floor plan w/prvt office w/French doors open to zen like garden. All bedrms are en-suite. Sumptuous master showcases a raised platform, private balcony & glorious views, 2 fireplaces, sitting area w/ built ins, 2 his/hers closets like no other! His & hers baths w/ walk in shared shower but separate space – hers w/spa like tub set in a alcove. Upstairs landing leads to bonus/playrm w/wall of glass. Other amenities include full in-home theatre w/elevated stadium seating, salon/barber rm & sound proof music studio. 4 car gar. Yard is terraced into two distinct spaces; the upper designed to maximize the 180 degree view – ideal 4 entertaining or just relaxing, the lower features a 1/2 b-ball court, 2+1 GH w/roof top patio, lawn & pergola. No expense spared in this amazing property situated on a 37,000+ sqft lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22401 S Summit Ridge Circle have any available units?
22401 S Summit Ridge Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22401 S Summit Ridge Circle have?
Some of 22401 S Summit Ridge Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22401 S Summit Ridge Circle currently offering any rent specials?
22401 S Summit Ridge Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22401 S Summit Ridge Circle pet-friendly?
No, 22401 S Summit Ridge Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22401 S Summit Ridge Circle offer parking?
Yes, 22401 S Summit Ridge Circle offers parking.
Does 22401 S Summit Ridge Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22401 S Summit Ridge Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22401 S Summit Ridge Circle have a pool?
No, 22401 S Summit Ridge Circle does not have a pool.
Does 22401 S Summit Ridge Circle have accessible units?
No, 22401 S Summit Ridge Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 22401 S Summit Ridge Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22401 S Summit Ridge Circle has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wren
1230 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The 5550
5550 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
717 Olympic
717 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Museum Terrace
600 S Curson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
MySuite at Wilshire Victoria
10700 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Eastway
8740 La Tijera Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90045
THE LP by CLG
349 S La Fayette Park Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College