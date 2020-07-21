All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:31 AM

224 LINNIE CANAL Court

224 Linnie Canal · No Longer Available
Location

224 Linnie Canal, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rare opportunity to experience this tranquil hideaway on the iconic Venice canals! This beautifully updated 2nd story duplex unit overlooks one of the most desirable sections of the canals. The spacious, open floorpan (2,000sf) boasts high ceilings, large windows and skylights, plus a wide balcony opening up to amazing unobstructed views of the canals. It is conveniently located within short walking distance to the Venice Beach Boardwalk, Muscle Beach, and Abbot Kinney Blvd. It is being offered furnished, but can be unfurnished as well if preferred. Two parking spots (tandem) in the secure attached garage downstairs with electronic garage door openers. There is also a very large storage unit in the garage which is included with rent... This will go fast, call now for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 LINNIE CANAL Court have any available units?
224 LINNIE CANAL Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 224 LINNIE CANAL Court have?
Some of 224 LINNIE CANAL Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 LINNIE CANAL Court currently offering any rent specials?
224 LINNIE CANAL Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 LINNIE CANAL Court pet-friendly?
No, 224 LINNIE CANAL Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 224 LINNIE CANAL Court offer parking?
Yes, 224 LINNIE CANAL Court offers parking.
Does 224 LINNIE CANAL Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 224 LINNIE CANAL Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 LINNIE CANAL Court have a pool?
No, 224 LINNIE CANAL Court does not have a pool.
Does 224 LINNIE CANAL Court have accessible units?
No, 224 LINNIE CANAL Court does not have accessible units.
Does 224 LINNIE CANAL Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 224 LINNIE CANAL Court has units with dishwashers.
