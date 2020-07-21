224 LINNIE CANAL Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Rare opportunity to experience this tranquil hideaway on the iconic Venice canals! This beautifully updated 2nd story duplex unit overlooks one of the most desirable sections of the canals. The spacious, open floorpan (2,000sf) boasts high ceilings, large windows and skylights, plus a wide balcony opening up to amazing unobstructed views of the canals. It is conveniently located within short walking distance to the Venice Beach Boardwalk, Muscle Beach, and Abbot Kinney Blvd. It is being offered furnished, but can be unfurnished as well if preferred. Two parking spots (tandem) in the secure attached garage downstairs with electronic garage door openers. There is also a very large storage unit in the garage which is included with rent... This will go fast, call now for a showing!