Spacious 2 bed, 1 bath in Lincoln Heights. Part of a four unit building, this lovely unit has includes all appliances. There are two parking spots included (one car garage and one spot on lot.) Super-central location that is close to the Arts District and DTLA. Just minutes from LA, Pasadena and Valley's most vibrant areas with cafes, restaurants, boutiques and shops! *Renter's Insurance Required*