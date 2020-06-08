All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

22356 Gilmore Street

22356 W Gilmore St · No Longer Available
Location

22356 W Gilmore St, Los Angeles, CA 91303
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
WOODLAND HILLS HOME!!! Offers 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,753 sq. ft. of living space and a BIG LOT for the family to enjoy! Home is in move in ready condition all one level and minimal steps if any, making it great for senior family members! Central AC/HEATING! Kitchen features a center island and plenty of counter space with granite counter tops, lots of cabinet space, storage, laundry area, stainless steel appliances and tile flooring. Bathrooms feature, dual vanity's with granite counter tops, tiled showers, tiled flooring, Living room features Laminate wood flooring with fireplace. Located minutes from shopping centers, Westfield Topanga Plaza, The Village, Restaurants, and many other great community luxuries. This home sits in a quiet neighborhood and ready for a long term caring Family to call it home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22356 Gilmore Street have any available units?
22356 Gilmore Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22356 Gilmore Street have?
Some of 22356 Gilmore Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22356 Gilmore Street currently offering any rent specials?
22356 Gilmore Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22356 Gilmore Street pet-friendly?
No, 22356 Gilmore Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22356 Gilmore Street offer parking?
No, 22356 Gilmore Street does not offer parking.
Does 22356 Gilmore Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22356 Gilmore Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22356 Gilmore Street have a pool?
No, 22356 Gilmore Street does not have a pool.
Does 22356 Gilmore Street have accessible units?
No, 22356 Gilmore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22356 Gilmore Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 22356 Gilmore Street does not have units with dishwashers.
