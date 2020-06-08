22356 Gilmore Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities

WOODLAND HILLS HOME!!! Offers 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,753 sq. ft. of living space and a BIG LOT for the family to enjoy! Home is in move in ready condition all one level and minimal steps if any, making it great for senior family members! Central AC/HEATING! Kitchen features a center island and plenty of counter space with granite counter tops, lots of cabinet space, storage, laundry area, stainless steel appliances and tile flooring. Bathrooms feature, dual vanity's with granite counter tops, tiled showers, tiled flooring, Living room features Laminate wood flooring with fireplace. Located minutes from shopping centers, Westfield Topanga Plaza, The Village, Restaurants, and many other great community luxuries. This home sits in a quiet neighborhood and ready for a long term caring Family to call it home!