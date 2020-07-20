22327 Heritage Pass Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Upgraded 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome, end unit overlooking lush grounds in Cal West. Tastefully painted, high ceilings, woodlike flooring, plantation shutters, ample sized patio and upper deck off of the kitchen, granite counters in kitchen, unit will be move in ready, master has attached bath and walk in closet with organizers, two car attached garage. CAL WEST is a very desirable townhome community adjacent to the old IversonMovie Ranch, with lots of movie history & beautiful rocks! Gorgeous grounds w/walking trail, 2 pools & 2 spas - like coming home to a resort! Mountain hiking trails nearby + convenient to the 118 freeway for commuting.