All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 22327 Heritage Pass Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
22327 Heritage Pass Place
Last updated July 31 2019 at 7:01 AM

22327 Heritage Pass Place

22327 Heritage Pass Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Chatsworth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

22327 Heritage Pass Place, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Upgraded 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome, end unit overlooking lush grounds in Cal West. Tastefully painted, high ceilings, woodlike flooring, plantation shutters, ample sized patio and upper deck off of the kitchen, granite counters in kitchen, unit will be move in ready, master has attached bath and walk in closet with organizers, two car attached garage. CAL WEST is a very desirable townhome community adjacent to the old IversonMovie Ranch, with lots of movie history & beautiful rocks! Gorgeous grounds w/walking trail, 2 pools & 2 spas - like coming home to a resort! Mountain hiking trails nearby + convenient to the 118 freeway for commuting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22327 Heritage Pass Place have any available units?
22327 Heritage Pass Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22327 Heritage Pass Place have?
Some of 22327 Heritage Pass Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22327 Heritage Pass Place currently offering any rent specials?
22327 Heritage Pass Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22327 Heritage Pass Place pet-friendly?
No, 22327 Heritage Pass Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22327 Heritage Pass Place offer parking?
Yes, 22327 Heritage Pass Place offers parking.
Does 22327 Heritage Pass Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22327 Heritage Pass Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22327 Heritage Pass Place have a pool?
Yes, 22327 Heritage Pass Place has a pool.
Does 22327 Heritage Pass Place have accessible units?
No, 22327 Heritage Pass Place does not have accessible units.
Does 22327 Heritage Pass Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 22327 Heritage Pass Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Bundy
1661 S Bundy Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90025
The Pinnacle Apartments
1860 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Clarington Apartments
3767 Clarington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Tilden Oaks
4620 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Riverbridge
19119-19207 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments
4250 Coldwater Canyon Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
BROADWAY PALACE APARTMENTS
928 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College