All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2228 South Mansfield Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2228 South Mansfield Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2228 South Mansfield Avenue

2228 South Mansfield Avenue · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2228 South Mansfield Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90016
Mid City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1872 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
parking
24hr maintenance
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months PLUS 50% OFF on the first full month's rent if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Vintage, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom single-family home property rental in the urban and very walkable Mid City Los Angeles neighborhood.

The interior is cozy and bright with polished hardwood flooring, cedar-lined walk-in closet (15 ft. x 3 1/2 ft. wide ---55 sq. ft.), and an antique claw-foot soaking tub. Its lovely cooks kitchen is already equipped with glossy granite countertops, 3 new carving board working surfaces, newly refurbished cabinetry, dishwasher, refrigerator, oven/range, and garbage disposal. An in-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent along with ceiling fans, and electric wall heaters. Smoking on the property is prohibited. It comes with assigned, uncovered parking.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Rancho Cienega Recreation Center, and Genesee Dog Park.

Bus lines:
212 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
35/38 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile
14/37 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile

Rail lines:
Metro E Line (Expo) - 0.9 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5634196)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2228 South Mansfield Avenue have any available units?
2228 South Mansfield Avenue has a unit available for $3,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2228 South Mansfield Avenue have?
Some of 2228 South Mansfield Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2228 South Mansfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2228 South Mansfield Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2228 South Mansfield Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2228 South Mansfield Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2228 South Mansfield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2228 South Mansfield Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2228 South Mansfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2228 South Mansfield Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2228 South Mansfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 2228 South Mansfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2228 South Mansfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2228 South Mansfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2228 South Mansfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2228 South Mansfield Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2228 South Mansfield Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

sunset vine
1555 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
843 N Orange Drive
843 North Orange Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
El Centro Apartments & Bungalows
6200 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Cosmo Lofts
1617 Cosmo St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Encino Garden
17730-40 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity