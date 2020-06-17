2228 South Mansfield Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly dog park parking 24hr maintenance

Vintage, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom single-family home property rental in the urban and very walkable Mid City Los Angeles neighborhood.



The interior is cozy and bright with polished hardwood flooring, cedar-lined walk-in closet (15 ft. x 3 1/2 ft. wide ---55 sq. ft.), and an antique claw-foot soaking tub. Its lovely cooks kitchen is already equipped with glossy granite countertops, 3 new carving board working surfaces, newly refurbished cabinetry, dishwasher, refrigerator, oven/range, and garbage disposal. An in-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent along with ceiling fans, and electric wall heaters. Smoking on the property is prohibited. It comes with assigned, uncovered parking.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Rancho Cienega Recreation Center, and Genesee Dog Park.



Bus lines:

212 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

35/38 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile

14/37 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile



Rail lines:

Metro E Line (Expo) - 0.9 mile



No Pets Allowed



