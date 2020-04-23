All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

22234 Parthenia

22234 W Parthenia St · No Longer Available
Location

22234 W Parthenia St, Los Angeles, CA 91304
West Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
22234 Parthenia Available 04/01/19 Single story 3+2.5 on a large lot - Nestled in a quiet, tranquil hill top community. Single story 3 bed, 2 1/2 bath home on a beautiful quiet tree-lined street. Living room features hardwood flooring, French doors, recessed lights, large brick fireplace. Off kitchen there is a light & bright dining area with bay window. Master suite offers wood burning fireplace, remodeled bath, spacious walk-in closet with built-ins. Private backyard with RV access. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please. Available April 1st.

(RLNE4718617)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22234 Parthenia have any available units?
22234 Parthenia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22234 Parthenia have?
Some of 22234 Parthenia's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22234 Parthenia currently offering any rent specials?
22234 Parthenia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22234 Parthenia pet-friendly?
Yes, 22234 Parthenia is pet friendly.
Does 22234 Parthenia offer parking?
No, 22234 Parthenia does not offer parking.
Does 22234 Parthenia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22234 Parthenia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22234 Parthenia have a pool?
No, 22234 Parthenia does not have a pool.
Does 22234 Parthenia have accessible units?
No, 22234 Parthenia does not have accessible units.
Does 22234 Parthenia have units with dishwashers?
No, 22234 Parthenia does not have units with dishwashers.
