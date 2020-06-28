GreatTownhome that feels like a single family home located in Brentwood's prestigious Mountaingate . The Terrace community where this home is located is a private guard gated area. The home has newer carpet in the Master Bedroom and wood floors with an open floor plan filled with natural light. Dramatic two story windows and ceiling in the very large living room. The wonderful kitchen has a breakfast room area. The family room is off the kitchen with French windows also overlooking the patio area . two car garage.Master has french doors that open to the complete privacy to backyard full of lush greenery and trees. close to the community pool and Mountaingate Country Club.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2222 The Terrace have any available units?
