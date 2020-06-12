All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 25 2019 at 8:44 AM

2222 Beverly Glenn

2222 Beverly Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2222 Beverly Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90057
Westlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
2 options: Short terms lease furnished or long terms lease. both subject to qualifications.
Modern, clean and furnished bright 2 bedrooms 2 bath unit with high ceilings. Living room with Fireplace and balcony looking at a view. Top floor unit it has a private washer and dryer in the unit. You just need your clothes.
2 private parking in the garage with also a rooftop deck to enjoy.
Short Term: 2-3 month lease only. All rent paid upfront plus security rent paid upfront. WIFI INCLUDED IN THE RENT PLUS UTILITIES. Rent is based on a 30-day cycle.
Rent from March 9th - May 9th is at $4600 a month paid in advance. Dates can be extended until end of May 2019 Any additional dates Will be prorated accordingly. Dates can be slightly flexible.

Long Term lease can be unfurnished starting April 2019. approx. $4400.00 a month

Close to Century City shopping, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, and the Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2222 Beverly Glenn have any available units?
2222 Beverly Glenn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2222 Beverly Glenn have?
Some of 2222 Beverly Glenn's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2222 Beverly Glenn currently offering any rent specials?
2222 Beverly Glenn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2222 Beverly Glenn pet-friendly?
No, 2222 Beverly Glenn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2222 Beverly Glenn offer parking?
Yes, 2222 Beverly Glenn offers parking.
Does 2222 Beverly Glenn have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2222 Beverly Glenn offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2222 Beverly Glenn have a pool?
No, 2222 Beverly Glenn does not have a pool.
Does 2222 Beverly Glenn have accessible units?
No, 2222 Beverly Glenn does not have accessible units.
Does 2222 Beverly Glenn have units with dishwashers?
No, 2222 Beverly Glenn does not have units with dishwashers.
