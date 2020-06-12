2222 Beverly Glenn

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage fireplace internet access furnished

2 options: Short terms lease furnished or long terms lease. both subject to qualifications.

Modern, clean and furnished bright 2 bedrooms 2 bath unit with high ceilings. Living room with Fireplace and balcony looking at a view. Top floor unit it has a private washer and dryer in the unit. You just need your clothes.

2 private parking in the garage with also a rooftop deck to enjoy.

Short Term: 2-3 month lease only. All rent paid upfront plus security rent paid upfront. WIFI INCLUDED IN THE RENT PLUS UTILITIES. Rent is based on a 30-day cycle.

Rent from March 9th - May 9th is at $4600 a month paid in advance. Dates can be extended until end of May 2019 Any additional dates Will be prorated accordingly. Dates can be slightly flexible.



Long Term lease can be unfurnished starting April 2019. approx. $4400.00 a month



Close to Century City shopping, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, and the Beach.