22117 De La Osa Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room hot tub

Welcome to this absolutely charming south of the boulevard residence! Highlighted with gleaming floors throughout and featuring updated chef's kitchen with stainless appliances, breakfast bar, granite counters and mosaic tiled backsplash. Inviting formal living room with romantic central fireplace and adjacent semi-formal dining room. Three spacious bedrooms include spacious private master suite with full bath and French doors with direct rear yard access. Amazing entertainers rear deck with relaxing spa, spacious patio retreat, serene cascading pond and pergola retreat area. Separate air conditioned bonus room adds approximately 400 square feet of space, perfect for separate, office, game room, etc! Oversized storage area at rear of property could also be great craft space! (1272 square feet in main residence, plus 400 square feet in bonus area) Located on a flat tree lined street one short block to Woodland Hills Elementary! An absolute amazing gem that will surely not last long!!!