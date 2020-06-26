All apartments in Los Angeles
22117 De La Osa Street
22117 De La Osa Street

22117 De La Osa Street · No Longer Available
Location

22117 De La Osa Street, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
hot tub
Welcome to this absolutely charming south of the boulevard residence! Highlighted with gleaming floors throughout and featuring updated chef's kitchen with stainless appliances, breakfast bar, granite counters and mosaic tiled backsplash. Inviting formal living room with romantic central fireplace and adjacent semi-formal dining room. Three spacious bedrooms include spacious private master suite with full bath and French doors with direct rear yard access. Amazing entertainers rear deck with relaxing spa, spacious patio retreat, serene cascading pond and pergola retreat area. Separate air conditioned bonus room adds approximately 400 square feet of space, perfect for separate, office, game room, etc! Oversized storage area at rear of property could also be great craft space! (1272 square feet in main residence, plus 400 square feet in bonus area) Located on a flat tree lined street one short block to Woodland Hills Elementary! An absolute amazing gem that will surely not last long!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22117 De La Osa Street have any available units?
22117 De La Osa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22117 De La Osa Street have?
Some of 22117 De La Osa Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22117 De La Osa Street currently offering any rent specials?
22117 De La Osa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22117 De La Osa Street pet-friendly?
No, 22117 De La Osa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22117 De La Osa Street offer parking?
No, 22117 De La Osa Street does not offer parking.
Does 22117 De La Osa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22117 De La Osa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22117 De La Osa Street have a pool?
No, 22117 De La Osa Street does not have a pool.
Does 22117 De La Osa Street have accessible units?
No, 22117 De La Osa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22117 De La Osa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 22117 De La Osa Street does not have units with dishwashers.
