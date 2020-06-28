All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 22103 Burbank Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
22103 Burbank Boulevard
Last updated September 12 2019 at 3:03 PM

22103 Burbank Boulevard

22103 Burbank Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

22103 Burbank Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Fantastic Cape Cod inspired townhouse that has recently been redone with dramatic stack stone slate fireplace, smooth ceilings, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, new hardwood floors, new double pane windows, new blinds, ceiling fans in all bedrooms and dining area, Nest thermostat, new water heater, private 2-car garage, private brick patio perfect for dining under the stars, washer/dryer/refrigerator included. This is a beautiful End Unit! Complex amenities include tennis, swimming pool and spa. Close proximity to the new Warner Center Village with amazing restaurants, and shopping. Warner Center Park is in walking distance for summertime music, events and movies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22103 Burbank Boulevard have any available units?
22103 Burbank Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22103 Burbank Boulevard have?
Some of 22103 Burbank Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22103 Burbank Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
22103 Burbank Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22103 Burbank Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 22103 Burbank Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22103 Burbank Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 22103 Burbank Boulevard offers parking.
Does 22103 Burbank Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22103 Burbank Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22103 Burbank Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 22103 Burbank Boulevard has a pool.
Does 22103 Burbank Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 22103 Burbank Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 22103 Burbank Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22103 Burbank Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Belasera at Sherman Way
19145 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Jia
639 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Pacific Rose Apartments
10705 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College