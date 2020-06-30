All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

2210 JEFFERSONIA Way

2210 Jeffersonia Way · No Longer Available
Location

2210 Jeffersonia Way, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Perched on a highly coveted cul de sac in Mandeville Canyon, sits this plushly renovated 4 bedroom, 5 bathroom gated Spanish style villa with mesmerizing city, canyon, and Getty views. Once inside, you will notice this fully automated smart home has been updated with every modern convenience, while retaining original architectural details, such as, vaulted wood beam ceilings, stained glass window, and arched entryways. Walk through the light filled living room, which opens to the stunning ?chef's kitchen? featuring state of the art appliances, custom marble counters, european oak herringbone floors, and Ann Sacks tile. Unobstructed south facing city and canyon views captivate from every bedroom and common room. The lushly landscaped outdoors swathed in bougainvillea and David Austin English roses has whimsical streams, waterfalls, lily pond, flat grass areas, tanning decks, and an outdoor BBQ. A rare and indulgent private retreat and an entertainer's dream that should not be missed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2210 JEFFERSONIA Way have any available units?
2210 JEFFERSONIA Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2210 JEFFERSONIA Way have?
Some of 2210 JEFFERSONIA Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2210 JEFFERSONIA Way currently offering any rent specials?
2210 JEFFERSONIA Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2210 JEFFERSONIA Way pet-friendly?
No, 2210 JEFFERSONIA Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2210 JEFFERSONIA Way offer parking?
Yes, 2210 JEFFERSONIA Way offers parking.
Does 2210 JEFFERSONIA Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2210 JEFFERSONIA Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2210 JEFFERSONIA Way have a pool?
No, 2210 JEFFERSONIA Way does not have a pool.
Does 2210 JEFFERSONIA Way have accessible units?
No, 2210 JEFFERSONIA Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2210 JEFFERSONIA Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2210 JEFFERSONIA Way does not have units with dishwashers.

