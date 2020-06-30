2210 JEFFERSONIA Way

Amenities

Perched on a highly coveted cul de sac in Mandeville Canyon, sits this plushly renovated 4 bedroom, 5 bathroom gated Spanish style villa with mesmerizing city, canyon, and Getty views. Once inside, you will notice this fully automated smart home has been updated with every modern convenience, while retaining original architectural details, such as, vaulted wood beam ceilings, stained glass window, and arched entryways. Walk through the light filled living room, which opens to the stunning ?chef's kitchen? featuring state of the art appliances, custom marble counters, european oak herringbone floors, and Ann Sacks tile. Unobstructed south facing city and canyon views captivate from every bedroom and common room. The lushly landscaped outdoors swathed in bougainvillea and David Austin English roses has whimsical streams, waterfalls, lily pond, flat grass areas, tanning decks, and an outdoor BBQ. A rare and indulgent private retreat and an entertainer's dream that should not be missed!