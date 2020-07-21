All apartments in Los Angeles
22059 Ybarra Road
Last updated June 27 2019 at 10:51 AM

22059 Ybarra Road

22059 W Ybarra Road · No Longer Available
Location

22059 W Ybarra Road, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
Rent this charming ranch style totally remodeled 3 bedroom and 2 1/2 bath home in Woodland Hills. It’s located south of the blvd off Topanga Canyon in a great school district (within walking distance to the Woodland Hills elementary school). Kitchen with island opens to family room with fire place. Large living room and a dining area. Master bedroom suite. Laminate floors throughout the house. Great size private backyard with fruit trees and a brick patio. Perfect for BBQ’s in the summer. Not to be missed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22059 Ybarra Road have any available units?
22059 Ybarra Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22059 Ybarra Road have?
Some of 22059 Ybarra Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22059 Ybarra Road currently offering any rent specials?
22059 Ybarra Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22059 Ybarra Road pet-friendly?
No, 22059 Ybarra Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22059 Ybarra Road offer parking?
No, 22059 Ybarra Road does not offer parking.
Does 22059 Ybarra Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22059 Ybarra Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22059 Ybarra Road have a pool?
No, 22059 Ybarra Road does not have a pool.
Does 22059 Ybarra Road have accessible units?
No, 22059 Ybarra Road does not have accessible units.
Does 22059 Ybarra Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22059 Ybarra Road has units with dishwashers.
