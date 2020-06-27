22046 Covello St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Cozy, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, a guest house, 1-bathroom, single-family home in the energetic neighborhood of Canoga Park in Los Angeles.



The lovely interior features a fireplace. The galley-type kitchen has smooth countertops, dark-toned wood cabinets and drawer storage, and appliances such as an oven/range and garbage disposal. The comfy bedrooms have built-in closets. Its bathroom has a shower/tub combo enclosed in aluminum-framed sliding glass panel and a vanity. An in-unit washer/dryer are also included in the rent along with gas heating and ceiling fans, for climate control.



The exterior features a patio for outdoor dining. Driveway and on-street parking are available (garage is not part of the rent). The garage is not part of the rental. Pets less than 25 lbs. allowed with a pet deposit of $200/pet. Smoking is prohibited.



Tenant is responsible for water, gas, sewage, trash, and electricity. The landlord will cover the landscaping and will consider Section 8.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4FHKhPrP37t



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



The propertys Walkscore is 80/100. This means it is in a Very Walkable location so most errands can be accomplished easily on foot.



Nearby Parks: Lanark Park, Shadow Ranch Park, Chase Park, and John Quimby Park.



Bus lines:

245 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

169 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

150/240 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile

162 Metro Local Line - 0.4 mile



