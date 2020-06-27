All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

22046 Covello St

22046 Covello Street · No Longer Available
Location

22046 Covello Street, Los Angeles, CA 91303
Canoga Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Cozy, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, a guest house, 1-bathroom, single-family home in the energetic neighborhood of Canoga Park in Los Angeles.

The lovely interior features a fireplace. The galley-type kitchen has smooth countertops, dark-toned wood cabinets and drawer storage, and appliances such as an oven/range and garbage disposal. The comfy bedrooms have built-in closets. Its bathroom has a shower/tub combo enclosed in aluminum-framed sliding glass panel and a vanity. An in-unit washer/dryer are also included in the rent along with gas heating and ceiling fans, for climate control.

The exterior features a patio for outdoor dining. Driveway and on-street parking are available (garage is not part of the rent). The garage is not part of the rental. Pets less than 25 lbs. allowed with a pet deposit of $200/pet. Smoking is prohibited.

Tenant is responsible for water, gas, sewage, trash, and electricity. The landlord will cover the landscaping and will consider Section 8.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4FHKhPrP37t

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

The propertys Walkscore is 80/100. This means it is in a Very Walkable location so most errands can be accomplished easily on foot.

Nearby Parks: Lanark Park, Shadow Ranch Park, Chase Park, and John Quimby Park.

Bus lines:
245 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
169 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
150/240 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile
162 Metro Local Line - 0.4 mile

(RLNE5414630)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22046 Covello St have any available units?
22046 Covello St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22046 Covello St have?
Some of 22046 Covello St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22046 Covello St currently offering any rent specials?
22046 Covello St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22046 Covello St pet-friendly?
Yes, 22046 Covello St is pet friendly.
Does 22046 Covello St offer parking?
Yes, 22046 Covello St offers parking.
Does 22046 Covello St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22046 Covello St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22046 Covello St have a pool?
No, 22046 Covello St does not have a pool.
Does 22046 Covello St have accessible units?
No, 22046 Covello St does not have accessible units.
Does 22046 Covello St have units with dishwashers?
No, 22046 Covello St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
