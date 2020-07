Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace ice maker oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy your private oasis in your back and front yards. Be the first to live in a modern remodeled 3bd 2 bath home . All new floors, vanities, kitchen appliances double pane energy efficient low noise windows and exclusive blinds. Within Walking distance to Canoga Park Hight School and other award winning schools. Beautiful recent renovation perfectly situated near the Topanga Mall and public transportation.

* Fireplace is for decorative purposes.

* Move in ready.

* Garage is NOT included in the lease - street parking Only.