220 Howland Canal 1/2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Unit 1/2 Available 07/28/20 Hip Cool Venice Canal Cottage - Property Id: 175493



This cottage is located on the Venice Canals, 2 blocks to the beach. It is the rear cottage (there is a cottage in front of this one) so you are just a few steps from the beautiful canals. It has a living room, kitchen, 1 bedroom, and 1 bath. The cottage can accommodate 1 or 2 people. Can be furnished or unfurnished. Oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer/dryer. 1 car parking behind cottage. There is a patio/deck adjacent to the front of the cottage. The cottage can be available May 28, 2020 and can be 1 year lease or less depending on months wanted. The property is listed for $3800 OBO for a 1 year lease (shorter terms would need to be discussed)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/175493

Property Id 175493



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5770357)