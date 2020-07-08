All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 220 Howland Canal 1/2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
220 Howland Canal 1/2
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:38 AM

220 Howland Canal 1/2

220 Howland Canal · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

220 Howland Canal, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Unit 1/2 Available 07/28/20 Hip Cool Venice Canal Cottage - Property Id: 175493

This cottage is located on the Venice Canals, 2 blocks to the beach. It is the rear cottage (there is a cottage in front of this one) so you are just a few steps from the beautiful canals. It has a living room, kitchen, 1 bedroom, and 1 bath. The cottage can accommodate 1 or 2 people. Can be furnished or unfurnished. Oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer/dryer. 1 car parking behind cottage. There is a patio/deck adjacent to the front of the cottage. The cottage can be available May 28, 2020 and can be 1 year lease or less depending on months wanted. The property is listed for $3800 OBO for a 1 year lease (shorter terms would need to be discussed)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/175493
Property Id 175493

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5770357)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Howland Canal 1/2 have any available units?
220 Howland Canal 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 Howland Canal 1/2 have?
Some of 220 Howland Canal 1/2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Howland Canal 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
220 Howland Canal 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Howland Canal 1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 220 Howland Canal 1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 220 Howland Canal 1/2 offer parking?
Yes, 220 Howland Canal 1/2 offers parking.
Does 220 Howland Canal 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 220 Howland Canal 1/2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Howland Canal 1/2 have a pool?
No, 220 Howland Canal 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 220 Howland Canal 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 220 Howland Canal 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Howland Canal 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 Howland Canal 1/2 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Jia
639 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The Encore
4920 Van Nuys Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
12320 Montana Ave.
12320 Montana Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Circa LA
1200 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Newcastle Towers Apartments
5415 Newcastle Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91316
1000 Grand by Windsor
1000 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
HOLLYWOOD TOWER
6200 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College